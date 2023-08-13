New Oxford hotspot gears up for students' return

OXFORD, Miss. - Quacks is a new bar in the Oxford square. They are gearing up for their first fall in a college town.
College towns are relatively slow during the summer. That makes it difficult for new businesses to get up and running. But, the bar quacks are using some creativity to help.
“"The Summer, though has been a little slow, just the main source of clientele was gone. We've done what we could to mitigate that,” general manager Tyler Jackson said. “We have happy hours all day Wednesday. We've got happy hour Thursday, Friday. We’ve got Mario Kart tournaments. Soon we're gonna have football every Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday.”
Quacks even allowed locals to submit photos of their dogs to be featured on the bartop.
“We gave a chance, before we opened up, for everybody in the community to send in pictures of their dog,” bartender TJ Whitehead said. “...so everybody can be a part of that community that you know, one big community you know, not just another random bar.”
Soon the bar stools will be packed with returning college students. That takes some preparation, especially for a new business.
“We've been gearing up for about two weeks. We've been prepping our bartenders, our bar bags, our kitchen,” Jackson said. “Because, they're about to amp up a lot. We're really getting ready. Really getting excited for them"