New Oxford hotspot gears up for students' return

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New Oxford hotspot gears up for students' return

  • 0

Quacks is a new bar in the Oxford square. They are gearing up for their first fall in a college town.

OXFORD, Miss. - Quacks is a new bar in the Oxford square. They are gearing up for their first fall in a college town.

College towns are relatively slow during the summer. That makes it difficult for new businesses to get up and running. But, the bar quacks are using some creativity to help.

“"The Summer, though has been a little slow, just the main source of clientele was gone. We've done what we could to mitigate that,” general manager Tyler Jackson said. “We have happy hours all day Wednesday. We've got happy hour Thursday, Friday. We’ve got Mario Kart tournaments. Soon we're gonna have football every Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday.”

Quacks even allowed locals to submit photos of their dogs to be featured on the bartop.

Dog photos on bartop at Quacks

Sami Roebuck's dog Henley included in dog photos on bartop at Quacks. Photo Date: August 13, 2023

“We gave a chance, before we opened up, for everybody in the community to send in pictures of their dog,” bartender TJ Whitehead said. “...so everybody can be a part of that community that you know, one big community you know, not just another random bar.”

Soon the bar stools will be packed with returning college students. That takes some preparation, especially for a new business.

“We've been gearing up for about two weeks. We've been prepping our bartenders, our bar bags, our kitchen,” Jackson said. “Because, they're about to amp up a lot. We're really getting ready. Really getting excited for them"

Tags

Recommended for you