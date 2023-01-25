New officers added to Starkville Police force

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police added three new officers to its ranks.
Mayor Lynn Spruill conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday for officers Cole Britt, Oscar Moreno and Tyjour Jones.
Please help Chief Mark Ballard and the Starkville Police Department congratulate Corporal Marshon Clark on his appointment to Corporal and welcome Officer Cole Britt, Officer Oscar Moreno, and Officer Tyjour Jones. They were sworn in today by Mayor @lynn_spruill. pic.twitter.com/7swAwXWQ1W— Starkville PD (@Starkville_PD) January 24, 2023
This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies work to find new recruits.