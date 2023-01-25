 Skip to main content
New officers added to Starkville Police force

Starkville Police cruiser, patrol vehicle

Starkville Police Department in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 25, 2023.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police added three new officers to its ranks.

Mayor Lynn Spruill conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday for officers Cole Britt, Oscar Moreno and Tyjour Jones.

This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies work to find new recruits.

