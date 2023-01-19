New nursing program underway at Blue Mountain Christian University

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - The brand-new nursing program at Blue Mountain Christian University, formerly known as Blue Mountain College, began classes this month.
This comes as Mississippi is reeling from a shortage of nurses, as well as the teachers who instruct them.
According to a report from The Associated Press, Alfred Rankins Jr., Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education, said at a legislative hearing Tuesday that nursing programs have struggled to retain faculty members because of the state's lower-than-average salaries for public university employees.
“Unfortunately, our nursing programs must turn away approximately 300 qualified nursing applicants each year because of limited faculty numbers," Rankins said.
Read More: Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage
Blue Mountain President Dr. Barbara McMillin said the school is fully staffed and is now accepting applicants for the fall semester.
Since the nursing program just started at Blue Mountain, Dean Dr. Tammie McCoy said the school is working on accreditation and building a larger facility. Once all this is done, Blue Mountain will be able to accommodate more students.