New Monroe County school superintendent ready for challenge

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County School District has its new superintendent in Dr. Chad O’Brian.

The longtime Smithville School principal said he’s ready for the challenge

"I think the word right now is excited and nervous; and if we're being honest, sense of overwhelmingness,” he said Thursday.

Taking the top job has always been a goal.

"Very thankful and very grateful for this opportunity,” he said. “It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. I'm honored that the [school] board has put their trust in me."

O'Brian said he wants to continue building support systems throughout the district so all students can be successful.

The Monroe County School District is comprised of schools in Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville. Monroe County students also attend the Advanced Learning Center and the Career and Technical Education Center campuses in Becker.

"All those schools enjoy great community support; and I think that's what I'm most looking forward to is just working with people that I know are very passionate about their schools and want to see their schools excel."

O’Brian is working with outgoing superintendent Brian Jernigan to make the transition as seamless as possible.

His first official day is July 1.