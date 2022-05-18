 Skip to main content
New MBI director and Capitol Police leadership announced

  • Updated
  • 0
MBI Director Charles Haynes

MBI Director Charles Haynes, Photo Date: May 18, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Charles Haynes is the new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the governor announced on Wednesday, May 18.

The MBI is a division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS).

According to the governor's office, Haynes has worked at the DPS for more than a decade.

He also spent more than 15 years as a state trooper and previously worked for the Brandon Police Department.

During Wednesday’s announcement, the governor also announced the new chief and assistant chief of the Capitol Police Department.

Bo Luckey is the new chief of police. He’s spent the last decade as a senior criminal investigator in the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

Bo Luckey

Mississippi Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey, Photo Date: May 18, 2022.

He also previously worked for the Brandon Police Department, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Joshua Shipp is the new assistant chief of police. He’s worked for the Oxford Police Department as a patrol shift lieutenant.

Joshua Shipp

Mississippi Capitol Assistant Chief of Police Joshua Shipp, Photo Date: May 18, 2022.

He also previously worked for the U.S. Secret Service at the White House complex and the residence of the vice president.

Open this link to watch Wednesday's press conference.

