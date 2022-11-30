New judges chosen in Tuesday's runoff elections

(WTVA) — The severe weather threat on Tuesday did not stop ballots from being counted in a handful of runoffs to choose five local judges.
Unofficial results show Michelle Easterling winning a spot on the bench in the Circuit Court district covering the Golden Triangle and Noxubee County.
Devo Lancaster won his runoff and will serve as a Circuit Court judge for Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties.
Lee Ann Self Turner emerged as the winner to become judge of the new County Court for Oktibbeha County.
Tiffany Kilpatrick will assume the same role in Lafayette County for its new County Court.
The lone runoff for Justice Court judge was in Chickasaw County, and the winner in that race was Vida Anderson Smith.