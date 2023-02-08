New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County.
According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center.
The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson later confirmed the individual elbowed a kid in the mouth and investigators are working to obtain DNA.
Investigators also have the individual’s hoodie.
The sheriff said his office is reviewing security footage and is searching a nearby wooded area for possible evidence.