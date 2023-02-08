 Skip to main content
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County

  • Updated
  • 0
Itawamba County Sheriff's Department cruiser, patrol vehicle

Itawamba County Sheriff's Department in Fulton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 21, 2022.

Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County.

According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center.

The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson later confirmed the individual elbowed a kid in the mouth and investigators are working to obtain DNA.

Investigators also have the individual’s hoodie.

The sheriff said his office is reviewing security footage and is searching a nearby wooded area for possible evidence.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

