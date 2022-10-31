 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Houlka plans to buy new fire truck

  • Updated
  • 0
Houlka Volunteer Fire Department

Houlka Volunteer Fire Department

 Alvin Ivy

NEW HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) — New Houlka leaders plan to buy a new fire truck, but the town still needs to raise thousands of dollars to make the purchase.

Right now, the town has a $90,000 government grant to put toward the truck. However, the total cost is $349,000.

Fire Chief Derek Earp says the current truck is 27 years old.

"We needed an update to help maintain our [fire] ratings and help keep our community safe and our firefighters [safe] as well get them to and from calls," said Earp.

The department is raising money for the new truck by holding a raffle for a new ATV.

You can get more information on the raffle by calling City Hall at (662) 568-2745

Tags

Recommended for you