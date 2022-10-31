New Houlka plans to buy new fire truck

NEW HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) — New Houlka leaders plan to buy a new fire truck, but the town still needs to raise thousands of dollars to make the purchase.
Right now, the town has a $90,000 government grant to put toward the truck. However, the total cost is $349,000.
Fire Chief Derek Earp says the current truck is 27 years old.
"We needed an update to help maintain our [fire] ratings and help keep our community safe and our firefighters [safe] as well get them to and from calls," said Earp.
The department is raising money for the new truck by holding a raffle for a new ATV.
You can get more information on the raffle by calling City Hall at (662) 568-2745