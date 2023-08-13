 Skip to main content
New Hope student accused of bringing BB gun on campus

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — A New Hope High School student is facing charges for bringing a BB gun to campus.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old student posted a video on social media with a handgun.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his office and the Lowndes County School District received multiple calls about the social media post and began investigating.

The handgun was ultimately found and was revealed to be a BB gun, which is still prohibited on campus.

Authorities did not identify the student.

