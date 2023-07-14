 Skip to main content
New homeless shelter in Blue Mountain opens doors to public

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - A new homeless shelter in Blue Mountain opened its doors to the public Friday to show off their progress. 

Breaking Ground Ministries provides shelter for homeless, people struggling with addiction

Breaking Ground Ministries held an open house allowing people to come inside, look around and learn how they can help. 

Breaking Ground Ministries, located at 4150 Hwy 15 N in Blue Mountain, offers a place for the homeless and people who are struggling with addiction. 

Right now, there are five beds available for women. Other counseling service are available to anyone in the community. 

Breaking Ground Ministries in Blue Mountain

