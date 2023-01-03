New geriatric psych unit opens at Baptist Memorial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle debuted its new geriatric psychiatric unit on Jan. 3.
The unit is located on the fifth floor of the patient tower and is the only one in the Golden Triangle area.
head nurse Ashley Blalock tells us,
"They have more direct patient care," head nurse Ashley Blalock said. "They will have activities and things that are set up specifically for the geriatric unit, because you have people with maybe dementia, things like that, that really require different activities and different treatments than other people."
The unit will officially open to patients on Jan. 5.