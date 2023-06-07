 Skip to main content
New exhibit unveiled at Elvis Presley Birthplace

  • Updated
Elvis Presley Youth Center Exhibit at the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: June 7, 2023.

Tupelo's annual celebration of the king of rock and roll kicks off tonight. There is a big crowd expected for the 25th anniversary of the Elvis festival and this one museum had a ceremony for a new addition this morning.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) — A new exhibit was unveiled Wednesday at the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo.

It's called the Elvis Presley Youth Center Exhibit. It lines a hallway inside the museum.

It shows a recap of Presley's career through 1955-1958. 

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

