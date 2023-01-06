New director appointed at training academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Today, Commissioner Sean Tindell announced the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Carleton to Director of Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy (MLEOTA).
“I want to congratulate Tony Carleton on his appointment,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “His extensive law enforcement experience will play an incredibly valuable role in helping to guide the future of MLEOTA, a critically important institution that trains our state's heroic law enforcement officers. I am very thankful to Tony, and all our law enforcement officers who courageously serve and protect Mississippi with excellence every day."
Carleton is an accomplished professional with over twenty years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton has served as a Training Officer with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Oxford, Mississippi. He has also served as Chief of Police over Tupelo Police Department, Patrol Captain at Oxford Police Department and Chief of Police over Columbus Police Department.
“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Carleton as MLEOTA Director,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Carleton brings a wealth of experience from many law enforcement roles to his new position that will benefit the state’s largest training academy and continue to produce highly trained and educated law enforcement officers.”
“What an honor it is to become the Director of MLEOTA, which is my alma mater of Basic Class #172,” said Tony Carleton. “I look forward to the development of the staff as we rise law enforcement recruits of Mississippians for the future.”