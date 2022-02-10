New contactless parking will soon take over the Cotton District in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Soon the City of Starkville will have a new way to pay for parking.
Signs are popping up all over the Cotton District promoting the new parking. They are located from Montgomery Street going east toward Mississippi State University campus.
Mayor Lynn Spruill said this will be an easier way of parking with the ParkMobile app.
"It's the group that the university uses, so it'll be an easy transition for students as they come off campus into the Cotton District and the other reason is they didn't have meters," said Spruill. "It is driven by the app on your phone."
For parking, you'll find your parking zone, type in how long you want to park and confirm the session.
Parking will last from up to four hours and is a dollar per hour, but the service will be free from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Two MSU students who live in the Cotton District said they are not too happy about the new technology for the parking.
"That's really expensive," said student Chatham Kennedy. "That's going to add up especially if you're trying to go out to the district. I know some people leave their cars here on the weekend, so they'll park here and walk to class because they don't want to pay for a parking pass."
Kennedy said she is also concerned about the traffic for businesses.
"You're going to pay a dollar to go shop? To see if they have the clothes you want? I guess that's what I'm more concerned about is cause it's going to hurt businesses like that you aren't planning on speeding lots of time in."
The contactless parking will begin in mid-March during Spring Break.
Mayor Spruill said depending on how the new change goes in the Cotton District, they'll be adding it in downtown as well.