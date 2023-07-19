 Skip to main content
New coffee shop in Starkville brews up hype

Coffee Depot in downtown Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- A new coffee shop in downtown Starkville is ready to help Mississippi State students and Starkville residents get their caffeine fix.

The Coffee Depot is located on South Jackson Street across from Rosey Baby's, where BJ's Family Pharmacy once stood.

The owner, Sarah Morgan Pellum, is a Starkville native who was inspired by the coffee scene in New York City, where she lived for two years. She fell in love with the coffee shops there and wanted to spread that love to her hometown.

Coffee Depot offers several signature coffees, smoothies, acai bowls, and gluten-free pastries.

"Service is something that we will not compromise," says general manager Wilson Beck. "We're gonna be kind to every single person that walks in. We're gonna welcome everybody that walks in. We wanna offer a quality product but we wanna make sure that first-and-foremost, service is number one."

