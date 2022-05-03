New black history trail marker placed in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. ( WTVA ) - City leaders unveiled another new marker on the Aberdeen Black History Trail.
You can see the new sign posted in front of the Aberdeen Blues Mural Park at the corner of Commerce and Meridian Street.
The marker provides visual direction for pedestrians and vehicles taking the tour through downtown Aberdeen.
Organizers say the reason for the trail is because some of the city's history has not been told.
"Aberdeen, for a long time, has been well-known for their pilgrimage and that representation of our history, but there was a whole lot of history that was not being told," said Kathy Seymour, the Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chair. "This is an effort to change that...to make sure that everybody's history is told in Aberdeen."
The black history trail has more than a dozen stops on the tour including several area churches, businesses and parks.