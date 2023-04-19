New bill signed by Governor Reeves gives volunteer firefighters some benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Volunteer firefighters are always in high demand but a piece of legislation could change that.
Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 521, which will allow volunteer firefighters to receive up to $500 dollars a year based on how many service points they earn.
After 20 years of service, firefighters would be rewarded a lump sum of $10,000 with interest.
The service points system is still in the works but the idea is that firefighters gain points by doing things like assisting calls, attending training sessions and putting in hours.
Okolona Fire Chief and Vice President of the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association Terry Tucker worked with lawmakers on the bill.
Roughly three-quarters of all firefighters in the state are volunteers, he said.
"There's something for everyone at a volunteer fire department,” Tucker said. “No matter how old you are. It may not be fighting a fire. It may be driving a truck there, maybe pumping a truck, maybe helping the firefighters on scene get the tools off the truck."
Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter should contact a local fire department to receive more information.