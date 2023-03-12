New bill could purge voter rolls

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - House Bill 1310 adds more reasons for election commissioners to purge the rolls.
The five reasons voters may be purged from the voter roll include: a written request by the voter to be removed from the voter roll, conviction of a voter disqualification crime within the state of Mississippi, ruling by a court of incompetence, death or moving residence outside of the county or in the state.
A voter may not be purged from the voter roll based solely upon inactivity or having failed to vote.
Under the proposal, if you showed up to vote and you had already been moved to inactive status, you would have to vote by affidavit ballot.
Once you are purged from the rolls, you would have to re-register to vote.
House Bill 1310 will likely go through more changes before the end of the legislative session.