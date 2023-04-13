New bench dedicated in honor of Lisa Marie Presley at Elvis Presley Birthplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday, new bench was dedicated at Elvis' birthplace in east Tupelo.
This one is in honor of his late daughter - Lisa Marie Presley.
The idea for the honor came from the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club.
Lisa Marie died in January.
In her early years, following her parents spilt, Lisa Marie would visit Tupelo regularly to see family friends.
At the birthplace, there is a quiet, serene lake named "Reflections."
This is where guests will find Lisa Marie's bench.
" Her bench will be placed down at 'Reflections', next to her dad's and its our hope that their spirits are together again after being separated for so many years," said Roy Turner, the Executive Director of the Elvis Birthplace.
Fans and visitors were also in attendance at the dedication ceremony.
"We couldn't miss it, it was just wonderful to be here and to be part of it. Lisa Marie, her passing was such a shock and heartbreaking for everybody. We just wanted to be part of this dedication to her," said Jene Wilson, a lifelong Elvis fan from Scotland.
All of the benches on the grounds are made at Parchman.
The bench will be placed next to the lake when weather permits.