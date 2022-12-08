New batch of healthcare workers graduating from ICC

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Hospitals all across the country are facing nursing shortages.
At a time when the flu and Covid are quickly spreading, it's so important to find and train people who want to be a part of the healthcare profession.
Help is on the way.
A new batch of healthcare workers graduated from Itawamba Community College (ICC) on Thursday.
"Today is a wonderful day at ICC. We are actually graduating and pinning our LPNs [licensed practical nurse] tonight in Fulton at the Fine Arts Center,” Dean of Health Sciences Tonya Vaughn said. “Due to the national nursing shortage that's going on, we're so excited to be able to put these graduates out into the community to be able to help people."