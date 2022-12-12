 Skip to main content
New autism center opens in Nettleton

The Baulch Center

The Baulch Center

 Craig Ford

Its owner says it helps parents since the autism center in Tupelo has a waiting list

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A new autism center has opened in Nettleton, and the person behind The Baulch Center says it is meeting a need for the area.

"I didn't want to do it in Tupelo because Tupelo has one," said Deana Baulch. "But they've got such a long waiting list. And there's people in Columbus and Amory. We've got people coming from Alabama, Okolona. It's kind of just centrally located."

The Baulch Center held a formal grand opening Sunday even though it has already been seeing children. 

A new part of the center is the sensory gymnasium, which Baulch says will open next month.

She says the center not only does therapy for autistic children but occupational, speech and language therapy for all children.

It is located on Will Robbins Highway across from Dollar General.

