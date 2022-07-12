New apartment complex voted down in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Planning Committee voted down a request from a local developer to build a 46-unit apartment complex.
The committee voted 4-2 on Monday, July 11.
Residents of the Cottonwood Estates subdivision are opposed to the building of an apartment complex called Flowerdale Commons.
Flowerdale would be built near the Estates on Colonial Estates Road.
Members of the Committee said they voted against the proposal because Colonial Estates Road would not support more traffic than it does now.
However, this is only one side of the argument.
The Tupelo City Council will hear the Flowerdale Commons side in its Tuesday, July 19 board meeting.