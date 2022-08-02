New apartment complex project gets the green light

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tuesday night, the Tupelo City Council approved the request for a local developer to build a 46 unit apartment complex.
The Flowerdale Commons project was approved by a vote of 4 to 3.
The apartments would be built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road.
Several local residents in that area spoke against the affordable rental-housing project Tuesday night.
There was a motion to deny the plan, but that was voted down.
Councilman Travis Beard said the property is zoned mixed use allows for building the apartments.