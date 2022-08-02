 Skip to main content
New apartment complex project gets the green light

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo homeowners speak out, city council pushes back decision on new affordable housing project

This plot of land is where the Flowerdale Commons project would be built by developer Britton Jones of Oxford. It neighbors residential communities close to Colonial Estates Road.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tuesday night, the Tupelo City Council approved the request for a local developer to build a 46 unit apartment complex.

The Flowerdale Commons project was approved by a vote of 4 to 3. 

The apartments would be built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road.

Several local residents in that area spoke against the affordable rental-housing project Tuesday night. 

There was a motion to deny the plan, but that was voted down.

Councilman Travis Beard said the property is zoned mixed use allows for building the apartments.

