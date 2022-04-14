New Albany temporarily opts out of medical marijuana sales; to opt back in this summer

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany aldermen voted earlier this month to temporarily opt-out of the state’s new medical marijuana program.
Mayor Tim Kent said aldermen voted 4-1 on April 5 to opt out.
However, aldermen plan to opt back in sometime during the summer, most likely during the July 5 board meeting.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on Feb. 2, immediately making medical marijuana legal.
However, municipalities and counties can choose to prohibit the sale of medical marijuana on a local level; but they must opt-out by May 3.
Municipalities and counties can opt-out and then opt back in at a later date, even after the deadline, Kent said.
The mayor said the April 5 vote now gives the city time to iron out its ordinances before opting back in.