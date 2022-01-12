 Skip to main content
New Albany School District hosts luncheon for retired teachers

Retired teachers luncheon at New Albany High School

Retired teachers luncheon at New Albany High School on Jan. 12, 2022.

This year’s luncheon, held on Wednesday at New Albany High School, was a gathering of educators whose careers spanned more than five decades.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - For most teachers, being in a classroom is more than a career — it’s a calling.

They teach, they council and they mentor.

In the New Albany School District, retired teachers are not forgotten and every year they are remembered and their careers celebrated in the annual Retired Teacher Luncheon.

This year's luncheon, held on Wednesday at New Albany High School, was a gathering of educators whose careers spanned more than five decades.

Culinary arts classes prepared and served the meal under the direction of instructor Anita Alef.

