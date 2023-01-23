New Albany Police warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA)- The New Albany Police Department is asking residents to make sure their cards have not been compromised after a skimming device was found on a card reader at a local gas station.
Card skimmers are devices that thieves attach over a real credit card slot.
They can install the device anywhere you use the magnetic strip of a credit or debit card.
"Pay attention to your surroundings, pay attention to who's watching you, as far as the scammers, skimmers, retail outlet goes, using your card and stuff; just pay attention," said Chief Robertson.
Chief Robertson recommends residents either pay in the store with cash or a credit card or closely inspect the pump before paying at it.
If you do spot any signs of tampering, notify the store immediately.