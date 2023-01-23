 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Albany Police warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader

  • 0
police lights, sirens, crime

Credit: MGN

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA)- The New Albany Police Department is asking residents to make sure their cards have not been compromised after a skimming device was found on a card reader at a local gas station. 

Card skimmers are devices that thieves attach over a real credit card slot. 

They can install the device anywhere you use the magnetic strip of a credit or debit card.

Skimming device found in New Albany, Police Chief warning drivers to be careful
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said this is the first card skimming case in more than year. 

"Pay attention to your surroundings, pay attention to who's watching you, as far as the scammers, skimmers, retail outlet goes, using your card and stuff; just pay attention," said Chief Robertson.

Chief Robertson recommends residents either pay in the store with cash or a credit card or closely inspect the pump before paying at it.

If you do spot any signs of tampering, notify the store immediately. 

 

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you