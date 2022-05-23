New Albany police arrest double stabbing suspect

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of stabbing two people over the weekend is in custody with the New Albany Police Department.
Chief Chris Robertson said police arrested Brandon Crain around noon on Saturday. He is accused of stabbing two people Friday night. It happened along Pebble Drive.
Crain will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Chief Robertson said a male victim was released from a hospital late Friday night. However, a female victim was kept there because her injuries were more severe but they were not life threatening.