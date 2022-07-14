New Albany armed robbery suspect in custody

Update
The New Albany police chief said Scales surrendered Thursday afternoon.
Original article below
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A group of teenagers was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, July 14 in New Albany, according to police.
According to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson, the armed robbery happened at Shady Dell Park sometime before 1:30.
Police identified the suspect as Johnathan Scales, 24, who was last known to be living in the Twin Creeks mobile home park.
Scales was last seen driving a dark navy or black Toyota Corolla with Florida license plate number QJVF28.
Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.