 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Albany armed robbery suspect in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnathan Lashon Scales

Johnathan Lashon Scales, Source: New Albany Police Department.

Update

The New Albany police chief said Scales surrendered Thursday afternoon.

Original article below

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A group of teenagers was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, July 14 in New Albany, according to police.

According to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson, the armed robbery happened at Shady Dell Park sometime before 1:30.

Police identified the suspect as Johnathan Scales, 24, who was last known to be living in the Twin Creeks mobile home park.

Scales was last seen driving a dark navy or black Toyota Corolla with Florida license plate number QJVF28.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you