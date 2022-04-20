New Albany aims to move police, water and light department into new building by October

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The New Albany Police Department will soon have a new home.
The city purchased the old Fred's building a year and a half ago to house the police, water and light departments.
Mayor Tim Kent said the two city departments are currently housed in very old buildings.
He said the current police headquarters was built in the 1930s and not much can be done to remodel it.
If the weather cooperates, the city hopes to have the Fred's remodel done and everyone moved in by October.