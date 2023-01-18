New aircraft design from NASA and Boeing could benefit passengers in the 2030s

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&