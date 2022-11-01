 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Ag leader starts at MSU

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU names new head of Agricultural Economics Department

Sean Fox takes over Nov. 1

Mississippi State University has a new leader in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

Sean Fox begins his new position Nov. 1 as the department head.

Fox is an expert in applied research in consumer economics, agricultural marketing and experimental economics.

Fox comes to MSU from the University of Illinois, where he was professor and head of the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from University College Dublin, Ireland, and his doctoral degree in agricultural economics from Iowa State University.

In addition to his most recent position, he also has served as director of graduate studies at Kansas State University and as a research assistant at ISU.

Executive Producer

David is from Macon, Mississippi. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you