New Ag leader starts at MSU

Mississippi State University has a new leader in the Department of Agricultural Economics.
Sean Fox begins his new position Nov. 1 as the department head.
Fox is an expert in applied research in consumer economics, agricultural marketing and experimental economics.
Fox comes to MSU from the University of Illinois, where he was professor and head of the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from University College Dublin, Ireland, and his doctoral degree in agricultural economics from Iowa State University.
In addition to his most recent position, he also has served as director of graduate studies at Kansas State University and as a research assistant at ISU.