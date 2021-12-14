New Aberdeen business to help with financial skills

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will help residents navigate the tough times caused by the pandemic.
Owner of the Aspire Group, Teresa Reid said this is the organization's third location including Birmingham and North Carolina. They opened this past Saturday.
The group will help individuals with taxes, finances and home buying. They are in the process of looking for employees to assist.
"Our main goal is to help people get to their next level of success, whether it's buying a home, helping your business grow or financial savvy," said Reid.
The business will start operating classes in January. For assistance, contact the group at (662) 813-5043.