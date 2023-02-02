New 911 dispatch software will help save lives

BOONEVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Local 911 dispatchers have added a new system called Rapid SOS, and it can help save your life in an emergency.
Updating your emergency information on your phone will let dispatchers know important health information such as height, weight, pre-existing conditions, allergies, and emergency contacts.
911 dispatchers will send this information to first responders so they know exactly how to care for the patient.
The information is confidential and will disappear on dispatcher screens after a few minutes.