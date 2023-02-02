 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton,
Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond,
Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...

All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy
fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of
west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to
fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps
across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may
result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

New 911 dispatch software will help save lives

  • Updated
  • 0

BOONEVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Local 911 dispatchers have added a new system called Rapid SOS, and it can help save your life in an emergency.

Updating your emergency information on your phone will let dispatchers know important health information such as height, weight, pre-existing conditions, allergies, and emergency contacts.

911 dispatchers will send this information to first responders so they know exactly how to care for the patient.

The information is confidential and will disappear on dispatcher screens after a few minutes.

Tags

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you