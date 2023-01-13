Networking group holds benefit for local nonprofit.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local networking organization is having an event to benefit a nonprofit in Tupelo.
Tupelo Young Professionals aims to create a community for young up and coming professionals.
The event, called Forty Below, allows area professionals 40-years old and younger to meet, greet and socialize.
It will take place on Friday, January 13th at the Tupelo Cotton Mill from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.
Tickets are $50 for singles and $75 for couples.
Proceeds will benefit the Church After School Association (CASA) which primarily provides after school care for underprivileged kids or families.
For more information, connect with them on social media.