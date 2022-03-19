Nettleton Ward 3 community clean-up

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Community members gathered Saturday morning to a do a neighborhood clean-up.
The trash pick-up was an easy way for neighbors to join each other in performing a public service and maintaining their neighborhood.
Ward 3 Alderman, Eric Moore, said one of his pet peeves is seeing trash on the ground.
"When people first come into Nettleton trash and litter is the first thing they see. I want to be able to build the population up and community up."
They plan to do this clean-up every third Saturday of each month.