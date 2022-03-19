 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nettleton Ward 3 community clean-up

  • 0
highway clean up Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Community members gathered Saturday morning to a do a neighborhood clean-up.

The trash pick-up was an easy way for neighbors to join each other in performing a public service and maintaining their neighborhood.

Ward 3 Alderman, Eric Moore, said one of his pet peeves is seeing trash on the ground.

"When people first come into Nettleton trash and litter is the first thing they see. I want to be able to build the population up and community up."

They plan to do this clean-up every third Saturday of each month.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you