Nettleton voters elect Phillip Baulch as new mayor over incumbent Mem Riley

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents in Nettleton now have a new mayor after they voted in Phillip Baulch to replace incumbent Mem Riley.
The final vote count saw 342 votes for Baulch and 268 for Mem Riley, with 20 affidavits.
Voters went to the polls for the second time in nine months to decide on a new mayor after results from the original mayoral election on April 6 of last year were thrown out due to voting irregularities.
A judge decided the two should face off again and now a new mayor has been named.