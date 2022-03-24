Nettleton teachers react to recent pay raise

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Public school teachers in Mississippi will get a pay raise starting the next school year.
This week Mississippi lawmakers passed the largest pay raise in state history.
Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign the bill into law.
"It's not a 7 [a.m.] to 3 [p.m.] job,” Nettleton High School teacher Brent Kuhl said on Thursday. “There's always something to do and something to prepare for."
Kuhl has been teaching for 16 years.
"It's not an easy job and you come to school at 7:30 and you work until 3 p.m.,” he added. “But even after 3:00 you're grading papers, you're working on all the different things you need to teach for the next day.”
The average annual teacher raise will be $5,140. Starting teacher pay will increase from $37,000 to $41,000. The bill also includes a $2,000 raise for teacher assistants.
"If you can grasp their [students] attention, then they know that you actually care about them and that you're concerned about them learning the material you're trying to teach," Nettleton High School teacher Valeria Gladney said.
This is her 26th year of teaching science.
"To whomever is responsible for us getting the raise, thank you," she added.