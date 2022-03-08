Nettleton Schools struggling with high gas prices

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Assistant Superintendent Mark Hitt said the district surpassed last week the amount of diesel fuel they spend last year.
With gas prices continuing to rise, they are a dollar over what they were paying at the beginning of the school year.
"We already got a quarter of the school year left and prices are continuing to increase," he said. "We'll be over our budget in the next couple of weeks."
The school district runs 16 routes and each bus has 100 gallon tanks. That totals up to $400 just to fill up one bus.
"That's not going to last a long time. If they're loaded down, they might get to 6 to 8 miles per gallon. So you're talking about a lot of cost to move students."
Hitt said around this time of school year, they have multiple sports being played and that is another use for lots of gas.
He said they are looking ahead to the next school year to see how the budget looks so they can be prepared for high or low gas prices.
"Obviously students have to be at school to learn, but we don't want to get to a point where we have to start restricting activities and athletics unless it just becomes a necessity."