Nettleton school provided computer access to fired United Furniture workers

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Nettleton Intermediate School allowed former United Furniture workers use its computers to submit job applications, update resumes and more.

United Furniture, also known as Lane Furniture, terminated all its employees on Monday, Nov. 21.

The company operated facilities across north Mississippi, including one in Nettleton.

"What we wanted to do is make computers available that we have and the internet,” Nettleton Intermediate Princpal Valeria Gladney said. “Nettleton is a place that has spotty internet connections so we wanted to allow our parents to come in and use our resources."

She said the school’s computers will next be available on Monday, Nov. 28 from 3-5 p.m. with more sessions possible.