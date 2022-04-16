 Skip to main content
Nettleton hosted 2nd annual bunny hop event

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Nettleton Main Street Association held their 2nd Annual Bunny Hop.

A big part of the Main Street Association is to bring businesses together.

This was an Easter egg hunt and a festival combined.

It gave children the opportunity to hunt eggs & meet the Easter bunny while parents shopped.

The event was a great way for many local businesses to recover lost revenue that happened during the pandemic

Blake Williamson is a board member with the Nettleton Main Street Association.

Williamson said the festival was a great way for local business owners to sell and showcase their products without having a storefront.

About 10 businesses participated.

The festival was also a great way for locals to network.

