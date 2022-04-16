 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A stalled front will be the focus for more shower and storm
development across Central Mississippi today. As a result,
training of showers and thunderstorms north of this front,
across this region, will be possible resulting in heavy
rainfall which could result in flash flooding and river
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Nettleton Host 2nd Annual Bunny Hop

  • 0
Easter Picture

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Nettleton Main Street Association held their 2nd Annual Bunny Hop.

A big part of the Main Street Association is to bring businesses together.

This was an Easter egg hunt and a festival combined.

It gave children the opportunity to hunt eggs & meet the Easter bunny while parents shopped.

The event was a great way for many local businesses to recover lost revenue that happened during the pandemic

Blake Williamson is a board member with the Nettleton Main Street Association.

Williamson said the festival was a great way for local business owners to sell and showcase their products without having a storefront.

About 10 businesses participated.

The festival was also a great way for locals to network.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you