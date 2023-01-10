 Skip to main content
NEMCC named an Apple Distinguished School again

Northeast Mississippi Community College President Dr. Ricky G. Ford shows off the college's Apple Distinguished School certificate. Source: NEMCC.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) remains an Apple Distinguished School.

The technology giant approved the college for a second term extending to 2025.

NEMCC became an Apple Distinguished School in 2019.

According to the company, Apple Distinguished Schools use Apple products to inspire student creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.

One way the college implements Apple products is by providing iPads to students to use as an alternative to traditional textbooks.

