NEMCC and Booneville physician collaborate on new health facility

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) will not have to travel far to get a check up.
A new student health and wellness center will offer students primary care, immunizations, counseling and psychiatric services.
"It [service] will first be filed under their [patients] insurance; and if it's filed under their insurance, they will take the payments of the insurance,” NEMCC President Ricky Ford said. “If the student does not have insurance, it does not deter in any way. It will still provide health services free of charge to those that do not have health insurance.”
He continued, "We will have a fund set aside for occasions where a student or someone can not pay.”
This is the result of a two year-long collaboration between NEMCC and Dr. Laurence Dennis of Booneville. They signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The health center is located at 202 North First Street. It will consist of 15 staff members, five of them being physicians and three are nurse practitioners.
It will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..
"Initially we will be seeing patients five days a week, but our goal is to have a route in place to see patients seven days a week," the doctor said.
Officials hope to do a test run by January with the center set to open in March.