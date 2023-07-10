Nationwide worker shortage is affecting local hospitals

STARKVILLE, Miss. - A nationwide worker shortage is affecting many businesses. One local hospital is searching for workers to fight the shortage they're facing.
OHC Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS is posting to its Facebook page daily about its immediate need for workers.
The hospital's human resources department said the staffing challenges are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They said the workforce is aging into, with many baby boomers nearing retirement.
Cynthia Travis is the human resource director for the hospital. She said current hospital workers are having to pick up extra shifts to make up with the shortage.
"We're actively seeking professionals in health care," Travis said. "Registered nurses, lpn's, radiologic technologist, surgical technologist, are some of the key positions we're seeking to fill right now."
Travis said the hospital will also employ college students majoring in pre-nursing or pre med.