UPS and Teamsters reach a labor deal, potentially avoiding a crippling strike

(CNN) — UPS and the Teamsters have reached a tentative deal on a new contract. That could potentially avoid a strike, which could have started as soon as next week and crippled US supply chains.
“UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing about 330,000 UPS employees in the U.S., have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement,” the company said in a statement.
“Together we reached a win-win-win agreement on the issues that are important to Teamsters leadership, our employees and to UPS and our customers,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, said in the statement. “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”
UPS delivers about a quarter of all US packages to their final destination, according to Pitney Bowes, a global shipping and logistics firm. Overall, UPS handled 18.7 million domestic packages a day on average in the first three months of this year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
