Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this
evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

U.S. invaded Iraq 20 years ago

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. soldiers in Iraq

U.S. soldiers in Iraq. Photo Date: Unknown.

WASHINGTON (NBC) - Monday marks the 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In March 2003, U.S. Forces invaded Iraq vowing to destroy Iraqi weapons of mass destruction and to topple Saddam Hussein's dictatorship.

Former President George W. Bush and his administration wagered to the American public and the international community that Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction.

The coalition found no such weapons, but forces did succeed in knocking Hussein out of power.

By the U.S.'s withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, the costs of the war stood high. With at least 4,400 U.S. deaths and more than 32,000 wounded.

At least 100,000 Iraqi civilians died.

