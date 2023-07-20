 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Panola, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Lee MS, Itawamba,
Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tupac Shakur Murder: Police took items from home of witness to shooting, warrant shows

  • 0
Tupac Shakur Murder: Police took items from home of witness to shooting, warrant shows

Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York. Property records show that a house searched in connection with the investigation into Tupac Shakur’s killing belongs to the wife of a self-proclaimed witness to the rapper’s shooting.

 Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

(CNN) — Property records show that a house searched in connection with the investigation into Tupac Shakur’s killing belongs to the wife of a self-proclaimed witness to the rapper’s shooting.

The search warrant, obtained by CNN, names Duane Keith Davis and shows police were looking for “items that tend to show evidence of motive and/or the identity of the perpetrator such as photographs or undeveloped film, insurance policies and letters, address and telephone records, diaries, and other documents…”

The property records show that the target of the search, a home on Maple Shade Street in Henderson, Nevada, belongs to Paula Clemons who is married to Davis, also known as “Keffe D.”

Keffe D is a self-proclaimed witness to Shakur’s 1996 fatal shooting.

Police took several tablets, an iPhone, and five computers from the home when they executed the warrant on Monday. Also taken were USB and hard drives, photographs, “purported marijuana,” along with a copy of “Vibe” magazine about Tupac, and a copy of the book “Compton Street Legends” by Keffe D with Yusuf Jah.

The affidavit requesting the warrant shows police were looking for, among other items, “notes, writings, ledgers, and other handwritten or typed documents concerning television shows, documentaries, YouTube episodes, book manuscripts, and movies concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Shakur was shot multiple times in Las Vegas in 1996 while leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. At the time of his fatal shooting, he was in a car with former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and began shooting out of the back window.

CNN reported at the time that authorities believed the rapper was the intended target of the shooting, but since 1996, the investigation has remained unsolved.

