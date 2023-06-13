 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
289 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRITTENDEN            CROSS                 LEE
PHILLIPS              ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

BENTON                CALHOUN               CHICKASAW
COAHOMA               DESOTO                ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MARSHALL
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE          TATE
TIPPAH                TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

FAYETTE               SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN,
HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS,
MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD,
PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA,
TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

Paul McCartney says ‘final’ Beatles song coming thanks to artificial intelligence

Pictured are, from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon at the BBC Television Studios in London before the start of The Beatles' world tour in June 1966.

 Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

(CNN) — When it comes to artificial intelligence, Sir Paul McCartney doesn’t sound like he’s willing to just “Let It Be.”

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program released Tuesday, the legendary musician and former Beatle was asked about AI and how it’s been used to make his voice sound younger – and to resurrect the voices of fellow band members John Lennon and George Harrison who died in 1980 and 2001, respectively.

And he revealed there’s a “new” Beatles tune coming, thanks to the technology.

“When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record – it was a demo that John had that we worked on and we just finished it up, it will be released this year – and we were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI,” McCartney said. “So then we were able to mix the record as you would normally do.”

While McCartney’s not on the internet much, he said, he’s aware of AI being used to do things like have Lennon sing one of his songs – which he said was “kind of scary.”

“It’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with,” McCartney said.

According to McCartney, AI was used to isolate Lennon’s voice from a demo track for the Peter Jackson directed 2021 docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” about the making of the Beatles’ 1970 album “Let It Be.”

There’s “a good side and a scary side” to AI, McCartney said, so “we’ll just have to see where that leads.”

