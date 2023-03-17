 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 25 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 32 possible.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee
MS and Itawamba Counties.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM
CDT Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

ICC issues war crimes arrest warrant for Putin for alleged deportation of Ukrainian children

  • Updated
  • 0
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo Date: 8/18/2022. Credit: Cropped Kremlin.ru / (CC BY 4.0). License Link.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for the alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

The court said there "are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility" for the alleged crimes, for having committed them directly alongside others, and for "his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts."

The charges, which relate to an alleged practice that CNN and others have reported on, are the first to be formally lodged against officials in Moscow since it began its unprovoked attack on Ukraine last year.

It remains unlikely that a trial at The Hague will go ahead; Russia is not a member of the ICC and the court does not conduct trials in absentia, so any Russian officials charged would either have to be handed over by Moscow or arrested outside of Russia.

Earlier this month, CNN reported on 15-year-old Arina Yatsiuk, one of 345 Ukrainian children who disappeared since Russia's February 2022 invasion, according to official Ukrainian statistics.

The Ukrainian government says many of the missing children have been forcibly taken to Russia. The Russian government doesn't deny taking Ukrainian children and has made their adoption by Russian families a centerpiece of propaganda.

One senior Ukrainian official told CNN on Monday that Kyiv has been pushing the ICC for some time to seek arrest warrants against Russian individuals in relation to the war in Ukraine.

This is a breaking story. More details soon...

