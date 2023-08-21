Former Trump attorney John Eastman agrees to $100,000 bond, release conditions in Fulton County criminal case

(CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has reached a bond agreement with one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants: conservative attorney John Eastman, according to a new court filing on Monday.
Eastman’s $100,000 bond order is the first to appear on the Fulton county court website.
Eastman faces multiple criminal charges for his alleged role in helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
All of the 19 defendants in the case who were indicted last week, including Trump, are expected to turn themselves in this week ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis. Attorneys for defendants in the Trump case are expected to negotiate with the district attorney’s office to agree to terms of release and bond for their clients – known as a consent bond – before they turn themselves in at the jail in Fulton County.
