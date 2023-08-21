 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Former Trump attorney John Eastman agrees to $100,000 bond, release conditions in Fulton County criminal case

  • 0
John Eastman, here on June 20, faces multiple criminal charges for his alleged role in helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

 Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has reached a bond agreement with one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants: conservative attorney John Eastman, according to a new court filing on Monday.

Eastman’s $100,000 bond order is the first to appear on the Fulton county court website.

Eastman faces multiple criminal charges for his alleged role in helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

All of the 19 defendants in the case who were indicted last week, including Trump, are expected to turn themselves in this week ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis. Attorneys for defendants in the Trump case are expected to negotiate with the district attorney’s office to agree to terms of release and bond for their clients – known as a consent bond – before they turn themselves in at the jail in Fulton County.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

